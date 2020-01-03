Driver of minivan reported stolen killed in head-on crash with big rig

MILLSBORO – Authorities say the driver of a minivan reported stolen died in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer Friday morning near Millsboro.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 on Millsboro Highway (SR 26) involving a 2001 Toyota Sienna Minivan and a 2019 Mack tractor trailer towing an enclosed tanker with soybean by-product, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Investigation revealed the minivan had just been reported stolen from the Royal Farms in Georgetown, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The minivan was southbound on Millsboro Highway just south of Betts Road when it crossed into the northbound lane into the path of the tractor trailer. The truck driver was unable to avoid the head-on collision.

State police say the minivan driver, a 48-year-old Milford man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 40 year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland was treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Millsboro Highway in the area of Betts Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Troop 7, Detective J. Burns at (302) 703-3266.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

