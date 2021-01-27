Drug activity leads to charges in Dover

DOVER – A 43-year-old Dover man was arrested after a search warrant followed an investigation into alleged illegal drug sales, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Police said Keith Adkins was taken into custody at approximately 1:35 p.m. in the Red Roof parking lot in the 300 block of North DuPont Highway. A search warrant followed at his residence in th 300 block of North Governors Avenue, police said.

Keith Adkins

The search warrant located .22.2 grams of powder cocaine, six doses of ecstasy, 19 doses of Amphetamine/Dextroampehtamine, 361 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,251 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Adkins was released on an unsecured bond on possession charges including with intent to deliver cocaine, cocaine, MDMA, Schedule II controlled substance, and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.