Drug arrests made after Rehoboth stop

REHOBOTH BEACH – Two drug arrests were made during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Christopher Boone

Christopher Boone, 31, of Lincoln, was driving a vehicle stopped at approximately 3:45 in the area of 19000 Coastal Highway, authorities said. The vehicle had a large crack in the center of the windshield, according to authorities.

A vehicle stop ensued and police said Mr. Boone was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and approximately .203 grams of heroin. He was found to have two active capiases out of Sussex County Superior Court for violation of probation, Cpl. Pepper said.

Passenger Lauren L. Wingate, 32, of Millsboro was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and approximately .07 grams of heroin.

Lauren L. Wingate

Mr. Boone was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, insurance and registration identification offenses, seat belt and safety glass violation, police said.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and issued a $10,550 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for violation of probation.

Ms. Wingate was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on her own recognizance.