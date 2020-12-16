Drug charges result from Harrington motel incident

HARRINGTON — Drug arrests resulted after Harrington police responded to a possible domestic dispute at the Holiday Inn Monday afternoon.

According to spokesman Capt. Earl Brode, police arrived to find Colton Z. Pennell, 23, of Lincoln, and a 25-year-old female arguing. Mr. Pennell was taken into custody without incident, and the female was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Colton Z. Pennell

Police said a search of Mr. Pennell allegedly yielded 23 grams of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, 52 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was also found to have multiple active warrants and capiases, police said.

The female was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. She was released on her own recognizance.

Mr. Pennell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 2 quantity, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

Mr. Pennell was then arraigned on all warrants and capiases, Capt. Brode said. He was issued $17,104 unsecured bond, $12,000 cash-only bond and $5,500 secured bond, police said.

Mr. Pennell was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of bond.