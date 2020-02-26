Drug charges result from traffic stop

DOVER — A 29-year-old Camden man was arrested on drug charges following a Sunday night traffic stop for driving without headlights, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Markus King was contacted at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Walker Road and Butner Place, authorities said. Officers observed illegal drugs in plain view, police said.

A search of the vehicle and Mr. King led to the seizure of 7.9 grams of cocaine, 15 doses of MDMA, 15.6 grams of marijuana, and $1,035 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

Police charged Mr. King with possession of MDMA, with intent to deliver MDMA, cocaine, with intent to deliver cocaine, and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. He was released on unsecured bond.