Drug, firearm charges follow Dover vehicle pursuit

DOVER — Three men were charged with drug and firearm offenses after a Saturday night vehicle pursuit that ended in the area of Del. 10 just east of South State Road.

DeShawn Riley

Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said George Robinson, 24, of Dover; DeShawn Riley, 22, of Smyrna; and Charles Livingston, 20, of Dover were among five occupants who fled on foot from a vehicle that struck a curb on Del. 10. The pursuit initially began when a vehicle was seen operating without headlights, police said.

George Robinson

Police said Mr. Robinson, Mr. Riley, and Mr. Livingston were apprehended with an assist by Delaware State Police. Two suspects were not apprehended, police said.

Two 9mm handguns were located during the incident, along with 50 grams of marijuana, according to police

The men were all charged with possession of A firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying concealed deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, resisting arrest, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree reckless endangering, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Charles Livingston

Mr. Robinson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $76,500 bond, while Mr. Livingston and Mr. Riley were given $41,500 and $40,750 bonds respectively. Mr. Livingston and Mr. Riley were also committed to SCI.