Drug, weapon charges follow search warrant

HARRINGTON — A 31-year-old Harrington man was charged with multiple drug and weapon charges following a search warrant at a residence, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Kevin Hughes Jr.

Kevin Hughes Jr. was taken into custody in the residence on Hanley Street in reference to investigation involving illegal weapons and distribution of heroin authorities said. Two minor children were located in the residence, police said.

Police located a 9 mm handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition, Cpl. Pepper said, along with 1,898 bags of heroin, (weighing approximately 13.286 grams), approximately 126.67 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, various rounds of shotgun, 40 caliber, and 9 mm ammunition, and $102,013 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Hughes was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (two counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, drug dealing counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $232,300 secured bond.