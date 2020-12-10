Drug, weapons charges for Smyrna man

LEWES — A 43-year-old Smyrna man was arrested on drug and weapon charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop on Coastal Highway, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Victor J. Keeler

Victor J. Keeler was initially stopped for speeding in the area of Cave Neck Road at approximately 5:58, police said, and a trooper detected an odor of marijuana upon contact. Mr. Keeler was the vehicle’s lone occupant, police said.



According to authorities, Mr. Keeler was found in possession of approximately 24.69 grams of marijuana and was taken into custody.



A vehicle search located two large throwing knives with 4-inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, approximately 10.1 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Cpl. Pepper said.



Mr. Keeler was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other counts. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $98,202 secured bond.