Drugs, firearm found in Dover traffic stop

DOVER – A 20-year-old Dover man was arrested after a traffic stop brought the discovery of drugs and a firearm Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said Amir M. McMorris was first seen driving a blue Honda Accord traveling below the posted speed limit and impeding traffic on U.S. 13 in the area of Fork Branch Road at approximately 12:05 a.m. A traffic stop followed and a trooper detected an odor of marijuana, police said.

Amir M. McMorris

A subsequent search led to the discovery of approximately 10.67 grams of marijuana and approximately 30 milligrams of amphetamine on Mr. McMorris, police said. A .45 caliber handgun loaded with a magazine and drug paraphernalia was located. Police said Mr. McMorris was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police charged Mr. McMorris with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance identification, driving at slow speed, and failure to have license in possession.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. McMorris was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $9,603 secured bond.