Drugs found during Harbeson search warrant

HARBESON — Two arrests followed a search warrant and the discovery of drugs Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

A six-month investigation concluded at a residence in the 28000 block of Woodcrest Drive, authorities said. With the assistance of the Special Operations Response Team troopers executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence.

Tomaris O. White

Upon execution of the search warrant contact was made with 40-year-old Tomaris White of Georgetown and the primary occupant of the residence, 67-year-old Gladys Sampson of Harbeson, police said. Mr. White was allegedly seen running toward the bathroom attempting to dispose of crack cocaine. He and Ms. Sampson were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Gladys D. Sampson

The search located approximately 14.46 grams of crack cocaine, 41.21 grams of powder cocaine and 6.12 grams of marijuana, two boxes of 12 gauge slugs, a .380 round of ammunition, Drug paraphernalia-to include items utilized to manufacture drugs and over $2,000 in possible drug proceeds.

Police said Ms. Sampson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Mr. White was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession of controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, second-degree conspiracy, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $17,250 secured bond.

Ms. Sampson was charged with possession counts including controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, ammunition by person prohibited, marijuana, and drug paraphernalis, operating a clandestine laboratory, second-degree conspiracy and maintaining a drug property. She was arraigned before JP Court and released on $19,850 unsecured bond.

