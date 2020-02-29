Drugs, guns found at Lincoln residence

LINCOLN — Drugs and guns were found at a residence following investigation into alleged drug dealing, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Richard L. White

Richard L. White, 35, of Lincoln, and Lee Lewis Sr., 51, of Millsboro were taken into custody Friday after a search warrant execution in the 8000 block of Virginia Pine Road, authorities said. DSP had received citizen complaints about activity at the residence, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Lee Lewis Sr.

Two handguns were seized, along with two 12 gauge shotguns, a 12 gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, various ammunition including 9mm rounds, 380 rounds and 12 gauge shotgun shells, over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds, approximately .27 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Mr. White was charged with possession of a weapon with obliterated serial number, possession of deadly weapon by person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and criminal nusiance. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Mr. Lewis was charged with possession of firearm by person prohibited (two counts). He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $20,000 cash Only bond.

Four other adults at the residence were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.