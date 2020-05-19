Drugs, weapon found in parked vehicle in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — Drugs and a weapon were found in a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot at a Royal Farms late Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:29 p.m. when Jack F. Kelleher, 21, of Rehoboth Beach, was contacted in a vehicle without a visible placard or handicapped parking permits on file with the Division of Motor Vehicles, Delaware State Police said .

Jack F. Kelleher

A trooper smelled an odor of marijuana and a vehicle search brought the discovery of approximately 40.37 grams of marijuana and a large machete, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A computer inquiry revealed that Mr. Kelleher was a person prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Mr. Kelleher was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged Mr. Kelleher with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and parking in a handicapped spot. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3,050 unsecured bond.