Drunk driver crashes into ambulance in North Dover

DOVER – Justin Pawlowski, 35, was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into the rear of an occupied ambulance in the area of Scarborough Road and U.S. 13 early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Mark Hoffman, spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

Dover police responded to scene of the crash at around 1:30 Saturday morning. Mr. Pawlowski was pinned inside his vehicle and suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries due to the crash.

Sgt. Hoffman said a passenger inside of Mr. Pawlowski’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury. Three occupants of the ambulance, including two ambulance staff, were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

One of the medical staff on board the ambulance suffered a severe concussion and was unconscious for several hours. The patient that was being transported did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

Sgt. Hoffman said an investigation revealed that Mr. Pawlowski was driving under the influence.

Mr. Pawlowski is currently hospitalized for his injuries but will be charged with the following offenses upon his release: first-degree vehicular assault; two times second-degree vehicular assault; first-degree reckless endangering; driving under the influence and traffic offenses.

A photo of Mr. Pawlowski was unavailable.