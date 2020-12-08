DSP vehicle in Biden’s motorcade collides with car

WILMINGTON — Minor injuries resulted as a Delaware State Police vehicle assisting President-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade collided with a car late Monday afternoon, authorities said.



The incident occurred at approximately 4:31 at the intersection of Del. 141 (Powder Mill Road) and West Park Drive, DSP spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.



Cpl. Hatchell added that the state trooper’s fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe was passing through the intersection on southbound Del. 141 with its emergency lights fully activated, when it struck the left front side of a 2019 Nissan Altima. The Altima was proceeding through the intersection onto West Park Drive for a green light when the accident occurred, police said.



The vehicle had initially stopped on the southbound exit ramp from U.S. 202, and the motorcade had cleared the intersection, police said.



The Altima was pushed into the southbound lane of Del. 141, police said.



The Altima driver, a 77-year-old female from Wilmington, and the involved trooper were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated and released with minor injuries, DSP said.



Multiple troopers had stopped traffic in all directions prior to the accident, Cpl. Hatchell said.



Del. 141 was closed for approximately two hours, while the crash was investigated and cleared, DSP said. Traffic for West Park Drive was redirected away from the collision scene.



DSP said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Forester of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 365-8485. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.