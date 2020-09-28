Updated: DSU student dies following shooting at unsanctioned party

DOVER – A 20-year-old Delaware State University student died from a gunshot wound suffered at an unsanctioned party at Schutte Park Sunday night, authorities said.



Devin Wright was shot in the head and died following transport to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said. A 22-year-old man from Smyrna was also struck in his shoulder and hand and also treated at the hospital, police said.



According to Sgt. Hoffman, officers were called to the scene at 100 Electric Ave. for a shots fired report at approximately 9:39 p.m.. Investigation determined that multiple suspects engaged in a shootout during a gathering of 300 to 500 persons, mostly DSU students, police said.



It was unknown how many gunshots were discharged, police said.



Police would not disclose “at this time” whether Mr. Wright and the wounded man are believed to have known each other, Sgt. Hoffman said. Police had no information that they possessed firearms, he said.



Police were unaware of the gathering before the gunfire occurred, Sgt. Hoffman said.



“The area of the park where this incident took place is at least 2,000 feet from Hazletville Road that allows entry into the park, and even further from the nearest residential area,” he said.



“To our knowledge, there were no other activities occurring at the park.”



Dover police have been in contact with DSU officials, according to Sgt. Hoffman.



On Monday morning, DSU spokesman Carlos Holmes issued a statement that read:



“The Delaware State University community is profoundly saddened and troubled by the tragic death of Devin Wright. As information is currently being gathered about this incident, the University has no further comment at this time. Devin was a sophomore student from Prince George County, Md.”



Investigation continues and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130 or Detective Schmid at 30-736-7128. Callers may remain anonymous.



Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.



On Sept. 6, a 22-year-old DSU student was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon following a shooting incident at Dover Park at 1210 White Oak Road. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and leg, authorities said.



Based on evidence found at the scene and surveillance footage, police said the student was not believed to be the shooter in the incident. On Monday, police said no further update on the investigation was available.