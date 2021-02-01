Early-morning shooting in Milford under investigation

MILFORD — An early-morning shooting Saturday is under investigation, Milford police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said.



Police said officers were initially called to the scene in the 300 block of Milford-Harrington Highway for a reported large fight at approximately 1:19. The crowd was dispersing as the initial officers arrived.



Police then determined that several individuals had exchanged gunfire near the intersection of U.S. 113 and Milford-Harrington Highway, police said. This reportedly occurred shortly after individuals began leaving the initial altercation.



The gunfire suspects fled and have not been located, police said. It was unknown if any injuries occurred.



Police asked anyone with information to call 422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at milfordpolicede.org/tips.