Early-morning shooting kills one in Seaford

SEAFORD — The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation stemming from a shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in front of a bar in Seaford.

The incident happened at about 1:07 a.m. on Friday morning. Troopers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired in the parking lot of the Woodshed Bar and Package Store at 22588 Bridgeville Highway in Seaford.

In the parking lot, the responding officers found a 28-year-old Seaford man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DSP’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.

If anyone has information in reference to this case, they are asked to contact Detective King of the Homicide Unit at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@delaware.gov.

