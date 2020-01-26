Early morning shooting leaves Magnolia man injured

MAGNOLIA – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 46-year-old man injured at a Magnolia-area residence early Sunday morning, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, police spokesman.

Master Cpl. Austin said that troopers responded to the 100 block of Terry Drive in Magnolia in reference to a shooting that took place at around 2:55 a.m.

Upon arrival troopers found the injured man inside the residence with a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound, which was determined to be non-life threatening. Two juveniles, who were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

Master Cpl. Austin said the initial investigation has determined that the man was standing in the kitchen when he was struck one time by a round fired from outside the residence. Multiple spent shell casings were found near the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Wright of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit in Camden by calling 302-698-8429. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

