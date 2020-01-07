Early morning traffic stop yields drugs

Tynik Sanders

DOVER — A 20-year-old Dover man was arrested on drug charges during a Monday morning traffic stop, authorities said.

Tynik Sanders was driving in the area of White Oak Road and Halsey Drive at approximately 3:24 a.m. when stopped for an equipment violation, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Further investigation allegedly located 130 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms) and drug paraphernalia.

Charges included possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of Tier 1 quantity mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense.

Mr. Sanders was taken into custody without incident and released from Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover on an own recognizance bond.

