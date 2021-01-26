Early voters split in Milford police station referendum

MILFORD — The polls opened at 8 a.m. in Milford on Tuesday, as voters will decide whether the city should be permitted to borrow up to $20 million to build a new police station and raise property taxes to pay the money back.



The city is hoping to construct the new facility directly across from the current one on Northeast Front Street.



Those in support of the borrowing and those opposed to it were both present among the first dozen or so voters casting their ballots Tuesday.



“I know the police need a new police station,” said Donna Ernstberger.

“I just don’t feel like we need to have our taxes go up another $200,” she said, referring to the increase she and her husband will pay annually if the referendum passes. “We just can’t afford it.”



Some of the residents most vehemently opposed to the borrowing are retired senior citizens on fixed incomes. For them, paying an extra couple of hundred dollars every year can be a big deal.



Still, Ms. Ernstberger acknowledged the situation the police department is currently in.



“I know they need more room, but there’s other alternatives,” she said. “They ought to look at something else where they can get it cheaper.”



Currently, there are 37 officers in a facility that was built for 22. There’s support staff that works out of the crowded facility, as well.



“I think they should have (had) a new building a long time ago because that one is so antiquated that they don’t have what they need to do their jobs properly,” said Linda Bretzer. “I’m a big police supporter.”



Dave Kenton, vice president of the Milford Museum, agreed with Ms. Bretzer. But his wife, Dawn, needed some convincing.



“I think $18 million is excessive, but I haven’t looked at any figures or anything,” Ms. Kenton said of her initial perception of the project. “It just sounded like a lot.”



Vice Mayor Jason James, a City Council member and chair of the city’s Finance Committee, said earlier this month that he expects the project to cost between $15 million and $17 million.



On Tuesday morning, Ms. Kenton said she had decided to vote in favor of the referendum.



“I would like for the policemen to be honored,” she said. “They deserve a nice place to be with room for all of them.”



Mr. Kenton agreed, while recalling when the first police station was constructed in 1979. He said he understands why the price tag seems so high.



“It’s a public building, and everything has to be built to last 50 years instead of 10 years,” he said.



Mr. Kenton said that for him, the property tax increase would not have a big impact on finances. He added that he does understand why some retired residents on fixed incomes with limited resources would vote against the project out of self-interest.



The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Works Department, 180 Vickers Drive. After polls close, the votes will be counted, and the city’s leadership will announce the results in person.