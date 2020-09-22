Electrical malfunction starts fire in Milton

MILTON – An electrical malfunction of an appliance cord started a fire that damaged a row of mercantile and residential mixed occupancies on Tuesday, State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy John Galaska said.

The fire was reported just after noon in the 100 block of Federal Street in Milford and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. The Milton Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators determined that the cord on the second floor rear exterior deck area was the source of the blaze.

Chief Deputy Galaska said the structure was occupied at the time of the fire and occupants were able to escape without injury. The structure was equipped with working smoke detectors.