Ellendale man arrested after car chase

Qualeel Westcott

SEAFORD — A 25-year-old Ellendale man was charged with firearm, drug and child endangerment offenses following a high speed police chase early Monday, authorities said.

Children ages 7, 4 and 3 were found in a vehicle with Qualeel Westcott and a 30-year-old Harrington female followed a pursuit that began at approximately 1:24 a.m., Delaware State Police said. A loaded firearm with five rounds in the clip was also located, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The case began when a trooper spotted a gray Honda headed southbound on U.S. 13 approaching Elks Lodge Road at a high rate of speed. A trooper attempted to make a stop but police said a male driver continued to flee at a high speed, committing multiple traffic violations in the process.

The vehicle eventually stopped behind a building at a private residence in the 20000 block of Sanfilippo Road. The female was found in the driver’s seat and Mr. Westcott was in the passenger’s seat, police said. The children were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

A trooper determined that Mr. Westcott was showing signs of impairment and began a DUI investigation, police said. A computer check indicated Mr. Westcott’s license was revoked and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, police said.

Besides a silver Bersa Thunder 380 handgun, police said approximately 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 1.08 grams of marijuana were found.

Mr. Westcott and the Harrington woman were taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police charged Mr. Westcott with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, disregarding a police officer signal, possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child while DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, driving a vehicle under the influence, third-degree criminal trespass and multiple traffic violations.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Westcott was and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $10,106 secured bond.

The adult female in the vehicle was charged with misdemeanors and released on unsecured bond.