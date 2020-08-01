Ellendale man faces felony DUI charge in fatal accident

HARRINGTON — An Ellendale man has been charged with felony driving under the influence after a single-car accident left a Denton, Maryland, man dead.

The Delaware State Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:36 p.m. Friday. Frederick Wildt, 34, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer eastbound on Flatiron Road toward Hammondtown Road when he drove off the road, police said.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned and ejected both the driver and the passenger, neither of whom was properly restrained.

The passenger, a 69-year-old Maryland man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Mr. Wildt was transported to Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he displayed signs of impairment, leading to a DUI investigation.

He was transported back to Troop 3 and charged with vehicular homicide second-degree driving under the influence, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to remain within a single lane, failure to wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt and failure to secure all passengers with seatbelts.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $10,250 secured bond.