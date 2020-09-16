Ex-Fenwick Island chief pleads to official misconduct

FENWICK ISLAND – The former chief of the Fenwick Island Police Department has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and falsifying business records, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The DOJ said William Boyden was indicted in August after knowingly submitting, between February 2014 and March 2020, false reports to the Delaware Council on Police Training indicating that he had been certified in firearms.

Mr. Boyden pleaded guilty to two Class A misdemeanors, the DOJ said. For each offense, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for one concurrent year of Level 2 probation, and issued a suspended fine of $100. Mr. Boyden’s probation is dischargeable upon the completion of 100 hours of community service.

Mr. Boyden accepted responsibility at the first available court hearing, and agreed to no longer work in a law enforcement capacity, the DOJ said.