Family of four displaced in Greenwood blaze

GREENWOOD — A family of four was displaced after a Wednesday morning residential fire in the 100 block of Duck Creek Lane, authorities said.

According to State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy John M. Galaska, the fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. No occupants were home at the time, he said.

The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The result of this investigation concluded that the fire was accidental in nature, caused by the failure of an electrical appliance cord serving a heating pad in a second floor bedroom.

Fire damage is estimated at $35,000. There were no reported injuries.

The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, Chief Deputy Galaska said.