Fatal crash in Camden remains under investigation

CAMDEN – A fatal weekend vehicle crash on Willow Grove Road remains under investigation, Delaware State Police said late Monday.

A 23-year-old Clayton man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle incident on Sunday at approximately 12:17 a.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said. He was initially admitted to an area hospital in critical condition and succumbed to injuries Sunday night, according to authorities.



Preliminary investigation indicated that a 1998 black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road west of Steeles Ridge Road, approaching a moderate left curve. The Accord failed to negotiate the curve, traveled off the south edge of the roadway, and struck a tree with its left front fender and wheel, police said.



The vehicle struck a second tree before rolling over several times, police said. The vehicle came to rest right side up in a private driveway south of the roadway’s south edge, police said.



Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.



The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed, and the roadway was cleared.



DSP asked anyone with information on the incident to call Det. J. Lane with the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 698-8457. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.