Fatal pedestrian crash north of Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND – The early hours of 2020 brought tragedy as a 44-year-old man from Ocean City, Maryland died in a fatal pedestrian accident on Coastal Highway.

The fatal crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. about one mile north of Fenwick Island, according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Investigation revealed a Jeep Patriot driven by a 23-year-old man from Georgetown was southbound on Coastal Highway when he came upon a pedestrian either standing or walking in the right lane.

The driver did not perceive the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and had no light, and the front of the Jeep struck the man, Cpl. Jaffe said.

After the crash the operator remained on scene. He sustained minor injury and declined medical treatment.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Cpl. Jaffe said

Coastal Highway southbound was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

