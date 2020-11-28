Fatal shooting reported in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO – A 33-year-old Millsboro man pronounced dead at the hospital after a reported shooting incident in a parking lot within a business complex where a music event was held early Saturday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.



Troopers were called to the scene in the 31000 block of Country Gardens at approximately 12:34 a.m., Cpl. Hatchell said. Preliminary investigation determined that a large crowd had gathered for the event, police said.



Police were told that a man was shot in the upper torso and brought to an area hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available, DSP said.



DSP asked anyone with information to call Detective Csapo with the Homicide Unit at 741-2729. Information may also be provided by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online atdelaware.crimestoppersweb.com.