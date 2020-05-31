Father arrested, son sought in burglary case

SUSSEX COUNTY — A 66-year-old Townsend man was arrested and his son sought following multiple construction site burglaries, Delaware State Police said Friday.

Donald P. Grier Sr.

After a search warrant execution at his home in the 300 block of Comerton Lane, Donald P. Grier Sr., 66, was taken into custody without incident, authorities said, and Donald P. Grier Jr., 38, was sought.

Police said they investigated a rash of construction site burglaries between March and May in the Lewes and Harbeson areas. Entry into trailers were made by cutting padlocks and police said numerous tools and wiring were stolen, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Donald P. Grier Jr.

Mr. Grier Sr. was charged with 11 counts of third-degree burglary and multiple counts of theft over $1,500 possession or burglar tools, conspiracy, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, and trespass. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $30,200 secured bond.

Mr. Grier Jr. had active warrants on multiple counts of burglary, theft, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief and trespass, police said.