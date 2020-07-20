Father, son arrested in Lincoln domestic incident

LINCOLN – A father and his son were arrested on felony assault and weapons charges following a domestic incident Sunday night, Delaware State Police said.

Spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said troopers were dispatched at approximately 6:02 p.m. to a residence in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road.

Michael Rosetta

Michael Rosetta, 36, was contacted in front of a neighboring residence and Russell Rosetta, 59, was located inside his home, Cpl. Hatchell said. .

Police determined that a physical altercation had taken place inside the residence.

Authorities said Russell Rosetta sustained several lacerations to the head during the incident. He had allegedly gotten a shotgun, but his son took it from him and struck him several times, police determined.

Police said Russell Rosetta received medical treatment at the scene by paramedics but refused treatment following transport to a local hospital.

Russell Rosetta

Police said a 12-gauge shotgun, believed to be involved, was located in a field behind the residence.

Both men were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by person prohibited.

Russell Rosetta was additionally charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints, possession of a firearm while under the influence and offensive touching. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,350 secured bond.

Michael Rosetta was also charged with second-degree assault. He was released on $7,000 unsecured bond during arraignment before JP Court.