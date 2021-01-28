Felony charges result from altercation

FELTON — A 69-year-old Felton man was charged with felony offenses after allegedly threatening a man with a handgun during a verbal altercation Wednesday, Felton police spokesman Cpl. Christopher Guild said.

Alonzo W. Morris Sr. fled the scene in the 3100 block of Abec Lane in a vehicle before being taken into custody at his residence hours later, authorities said.

Mr. Morris was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening of a victim 62 years or older, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $26,100 unsecured bond.