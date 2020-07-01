Felony DUI charge follows shoplifting complaint

LEWES — A 58-year-old woman was charged with a sixth offense DUI following a shoplifting complaint Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Troopers were called to the Acme grocery store at 18578 Coastal Highway at approximately 1:03 p.m. for a reportedly intoxicated person shoplifting, authorities said.

Donna Connelly

Prior to arriving troopers received broadcasts from the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center about an Acura SUV with Delaware temporary registration swerving all over the roadway and entering the Acme parking lot, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Troopers located Donna Connelly inside her 2020 Gray Acura RDX with temporary registration with the engine running in the parking lot, police said. An odor of alcohol was detected and an open alcohol bottle was in plain sight, police said.

Subsequently, a DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that Ms. Connelly had a suspended license and five prior DUI arrests, according to authorities.

Ms. Connelly was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance card in possession in possession, and shoplifting. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $11,200 cash only bond.