Felton domestic incident leads to charges

FELTON — A 40-year-old Dover man was arrested on domestic-related charges Thursday following an alleged incident at a residence, Felton police spokesman Cpl. Christopher Guild said.

Aaron Brown

According to Cpl. Guild, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court at approximately 4:50 p.m. and found that a female had been struck multiple times in the face. A suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said Aaron Brown later turned himself in to police and was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court, issued a no contact order and given a $2,600 secured bond that was posted, police said.