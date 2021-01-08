Felton man arrested after shots fired

FELTON — A 20-year-old Felton man was arrested following a shots-fired report Thursday night.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said an off-duty DSP trooper initially heard gunfire outside their residence in the area of Sandtown Road at approximately 8:15, went outside and could hear the sound of shots nearby. Police said the trooper reported hearing shots as a vehicle passed by the driveway and a bullet was heard buzzing past.

Robert H. Field III

The trooper contacted the dispatch center to report the incident and patrol troopers were sent to the area with the suspect vehicle’s description, police said. The vehicle was located traveling on Black Swamp Road and troopers contacted the driver, later identified as Robert H. Field III, and a 33-year-old passenger of Bridgeville.

Police said both persons were taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3.

According to authorities, spent shell casings were observed in plain view inside the vehicle and along the roadway in the area where the shots were initially heard. Police determined that Mr. Field was allegedly in possession of the weapon when it was fired. No one was injured during this incident.

Mr. Field was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance. The passenger was not charged and was released.