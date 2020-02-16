Felton man charged in 2019 shooting death of Maryland man

DOVER — A 25-year-old Felton man was charged with first-degree murder Friday following a year plus investigation into a January 2019 shooting death, authorities said.

Warrants were issued for Cahlil N. Simmons, who was taken into custody without incident in the unit block of Farmhouse Trail, Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Rich Bratz said. The U.S. Marshals First State Taskforce made the apprehension.

Cahlil N. Simmons

At Troop 3 in Camden, Mr. Simmons was also charged with first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree conspiracy. Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach, he was held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington in default of $550,000 cash bond, police said.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Grassi at 365-8441. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com.

Police said Jesse Stanford, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, was shot during a home invasion in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive on Jan. 5, 2019. Troopers were dispatched to the scene in the Kentwood Mobile Home Park at approximately 5:57 p.m. and found Mr. Stanford with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Investigation determined that two unknown suspects entered the residence and fled after the shooting, police said. Two other adults in the residence at the time were not injured, police said.

Police said no property was taken.

Mr. Sanford was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, police said at the time.