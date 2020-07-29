Felton man charged with attempted murder

DOVER — A 20-year-old Felton man has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder regarding an incident where multiple shots were fired at a group of people June 19.

Delaware State Police said the incident took place in the Uncle Willies parking lot at 5485 S. DuPont Highway. Troopers were dispatched at 10:52 p.m. and told that five people had engaged in a verbal confrontation with other individuals in a dark-colored vehicle, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Jaquan Lewis

Police said a man exited the vehicle and fired several shots toward the group before fleeing. Nine .40-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene, and it was found that three rounds struck the Uncle Willies building.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, police said Jaquan Lewis was taken into custody without incident at his residence in the 100 block of Green Court, Felton.

Mr. Lewis was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangerment (four counts) and criminal mischief. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $206,050 secured bond.