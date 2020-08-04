Felton man charged with burglary

FELTON — The Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Stephen C. Lemmons, of Felton, on three felony burglary-related charges.

Police said troopers responded to Hopkins Cemetery Road around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to recover a reported stolen John Deere riding lawn mower and Honda three wheel ATV. After investigative measures, police determined the property was stolen from a pole barn located on West Evens Road earlier during the day, authorities said.

Stephen C. Lemmons

Mr. Lemmons was seen on video surveillance footage on the 67-year-old woman’s property, including driving the lawnmower off the driveway, police said. He was located at the residence where the property was recovered on Hopkins Cemetery Road and taken into custody without incident. He was also found with drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to Troop 3 and charged with third-degree burglary, theft greater than $1,500, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $5,100 unsecured bond.