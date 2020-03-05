Felton man dies in two-vehicle crash

HARRINGTON – A 37-year-old Felton man was pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, Delaware State Police said.



Charles E. Garland Jr. was driving a 2014 Buick Regal eastbound at a high speed when he lost control on a curve on Vernon Road (Del. 14), authorities said. The vehicle rotated counter-clockwise into the opposite lane and struck a westbound 2014 Honda Odyssey whose driver was unable to avoid a collision, police said.



The Buick Regal overturned onto its roof, ejecting Mr. Garland, and then struck a telephone pole before coming to a stop, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



A 38-year-old woman from Denton, Maryland driving the Odyssey was wearing a seat belt and a 7-year-old child in the back seat was properly restrained, police said. The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and the child was transported to A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.



The incident occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Church Road, police said.



The DSP Collision Reconstruction continues to investigate.