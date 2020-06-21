Felton man sought in Saturday shooting

GREENWOOD — The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting and are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 19-year-old Edward Palmer of Felton, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Edward Palmer

Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 8:36 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Memory Road, Greenwood, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned that Mr. Palmer had responded to this residence in an attempt to locate his ex-girlfriend, who was not home at the time.

Cpl. Jaffe said Mr. Palmer was heard outside the residence threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s dog and assault her father, who was inside the residence. Mr. Palmer proceeded to fire three rounds into the residence, striking his ex-girlfriend’s 42-year-old father, who was in his bedroom. The victim sustained two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper extremities and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

A computer inquiry revealed that Mr. Palmer has a no-contact order with this ex-girlfriend. Troopers have been unable to locate Mr. Palmer, who has an active warrant out of Troop 4 for assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, criminal mischief

and breach of release.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Mr. Palmer is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective Bluto, at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com