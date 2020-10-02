Felton pedestrian dies when struck in roadway

FELTON — A 65-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while reportedly lying on southbound U.S. 13 Bork Road on Wednesday night, Delaware State Police said.

Police said a motorist failed to see the man who was wearing dark clothing and struck him at approximately 8 p.m. The motorist came to a controlled stop and waited on scene, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next to kin.

The operator was not injured in the accident.

U.S. 13 southbound was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Police said investigation was ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. John Wheatley with the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 698-8518. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.