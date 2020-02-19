Felton traffic stop locates firearm, drugs

Ronald W. Johnson

FELTON — A 44-year-old Felton man was arrested after drugs and a loaded firearm were found during a traffic stop last Saturday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said Ronald W. Johnson Jr. was seen driving a Kia Sedona determined to have a loud muffler while stopped at approximately 8:15 p.m. on U.S. 13 at the intersection of Evens Road. A traffic stop ensued and an odor of marijuana was detected when Mr. Johnson (alone in the car) was contacted, police said.

A computer inquiry revealed that Mr. Johnson had an active capias and was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a vehicle search yielded approximately 307.99 grams of marijuana, a Taurus .357 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds, $500 in possible drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Mr. Johnson with multiple drug- and firearm-related counts, person prohibited charges and traffic violations. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $55,750 secured bond.