Female, 18, in stable condition after Dover shooting

DOVER – An 18-year-old female suffered a head wound during a shooting incident in the 100 block of Willis Road on Sunday night, Dover police said.



The female was in stable condition after transport to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and expected to make a full recovery from her injuries, according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman this morning.



Responding officers were initially flagged down by a vehicle transporting the victim at approximately 8:41 p.m. and police provided an escort to the hospital. Police stayed at the hospital while the female was treated, authorities said.



The vehicle’s driver said they were in area when two black males began firing at his car, police said. The vehicle was struck approximately 14 times in the driver’s side and police said several shell casings were found in the area.



An occupied home was also struck and there were no injuries, police said.

Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.