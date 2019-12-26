Fiery crash claims life of pickup driver

LAUREL – Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery, single-vehicle crash Christmas Day that claimed the life of the driver.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on Fire Tower Road.

Investigation determined a Ford F-150 pickup traveling at a high rate of speed failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck a tree and burst into flames, state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

The large tree penetrated the engine compartment and seating area, trapping the driver. The pickup was completely consumed by fire, Sgt. Bratz said.

The unknown operator of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Bratz said.

During initial investigation, the only known vehicle information is that it is a Ford F-150, later model, extended cab and possibly silver. The VIN number and registration were not immediately known.

Fire Tower Road in the area of the crash was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Troop 5 in Bridgeville at 302-337-1090.

