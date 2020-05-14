Fifth offense DUI charged in Lewes

Woodrow W. Dickerson

LEWES — A 44-year-old Lewes man was charged with a fifth offense DUI following a domestic incident and ensuing traffic stop, Delaware State Police said.

Woodrow W. Dickerson drove from the scene of a domestic incident in the 30000 block of Buttonwood Drive and was later stopped on Coastal Highway after allegedly committing traffic violations, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police determined that Mr. Dickerson had allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with his wife, then grabbed and pushed her. There were no reported injuries, authorities said.

Police found that Mr. Dickerson had four prior DUI arrests, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Following transport to Troop 7, police said Mr. Dickerson refused to comply with having his fingerprints and photograph taken and charged with an offense.

Police also charged Mr. Dickerson with offensive touching, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure when moving right, left or turning to signal and failure to have license in possession.

Mr. Dickerson was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $7,800 cash only bond.