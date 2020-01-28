Fifth offense DUI for Houston man

Mark T Stevenson

MILFORD — A 57-year-old Houston man was charged with a fifth offense DUI of alcohol following a traffic stop for a moving violation at approximately 1:01 a.m. Saturday, Milford Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said.

Mark T. Stevenson was driving a Chevrolet S10 when stopped in the area of Del. 15 (Canterbury Road) and Airport Road, authorities. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody following investigation.

Police also charged failure to remain in a single lane. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and released, authorities said.