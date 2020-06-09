Firearm allegedly found after Ellendale pursuit

ELLENDALE — A 26-year-old Ellendale man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit brought the discovery of a firearm, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Quantay V. Taylor

According to authorities, Qwantay V. Taylor was driving a vehicle with five juveniles ages 2 to 15 inside when police tried to stop the car for a traffic violation at approximately 11:43 a.m. The vehicle eventually stopped in a driveway on South Old State Road, and Mr. Taylor was arrested without further incident, police said.

A concealed handgun was located inside a center console, police said.

Mr. Taylor was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding a police officer signal, endangering the welfare of a child (five counts), a child restraint offense, failure to obey a traffic device, following a motor vehicle too closely and driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed.

Mr. Taylor was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $87,004 secured bond.