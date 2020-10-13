Firearm, drug charges filed after Dover traffic stop

DOVER — A 33-year-old Dover woman was arrested on firearm and marijuana charges following a traffic stop early Sunday.

Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said Tiffany Lassiter was first seen driving without her headlights on and stopped at approximately 12:14 a.m. in the area of North DuPont Highway and Denneys Road.

Tiffany Lassiter

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car and spotted a small baggie of marijuana on the rear seat, police said.

According to authorities, as officers had Ms. Lassiter exit the vehicle, they saw a black handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an additional 30 grams of marijuana inside of the center console, police said.

Ms. Lassiter was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited and possession of marijuana.

She was released on an own recognizance bond.