Firearm, drug arrest made after Selbyville traffic stop

SELBYVILLE – A 23-year-old Millsboro man was charged with weapon and drug offenses following a Sunday night traffic stop, police said.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, the sequence began at approximately 6:55 p.m. when a vehicle on Patriots Way was seen with an illegal window tint. Upon contacting driver Jamell J. Taylor, police said, an odor of marijuana was detected and paraphernalia was seen inside the vehicle.

Jamell J. Taylor

As Mr. Taylor exited the vehicle, a Glock 19 9mm handgun fell on the ground, police said. Approximately 1.54 grams of marijuana was located, police said, and Mr. Taylor was taken into custody without further incident.

Mr. Taylor was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance identification in possession, possession of marijuana, duty to sign and carry a license, and operation a vehicle with improper window tinting.

Mr. Taylor was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $13,450 unsecured bond.