Firearm located during residential search

Zachary Rhinehardt

DOVER — A 19-year-old Dover man was apprehended Monday and charged with a firearm offense following an initial traffic violation stop that he fled from last week, authorities said.

Zachary Rhinehardt was a passenger in a vehicle stopped Friday in the area of White Oak Road at Frear Drive, Dover Police said. He was identified after fleeing from the scene at approximately 9:12 p.m., spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police went to his 1400 block of Garfield Drive residence and were given owner consent to search the home, authorities said. Mr. Rhinehardt was not present, but police said a .223 rifle was found inside his bedroom.

Mr. Rhinehardt was located in the Towne Point Apartments area around 11:15 a.m. and attempted to flee on foot before being quickly apprehended, authorities said. He was taken into custody by Dover Police, U.S. Marshals 1st State Fugitive Task Force, and Delaware Probation and Parole.

Mr. Rhinehardt was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited, breach of release and resisting arrest (two counts). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $22,500 cash bond on new charges as well as a $15,000 secured bond, and held without bail on previous charges and capias’, police said.