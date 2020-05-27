Firearm, menacing charges follow domestic incident

David A. Tyler

MILFORD — A 55-year-old Milford man was charged with firearm and aggravated menacing charges following a domestic-related incident Tuesday, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Pritchett Road at approximately 5:46 p.m., and told by a female that her boyfriend David A. Tyler had been drinking heavily when a verbal altercation ensued, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said Mr. Tyler took a .22 rifle from his gun cabinet and began loading it. He fired the rifle several times into the air in close proximity to people he followed outside, authorities said.

Mr. Tyler was taken into custody without incident at the residence.

Police charged Mr. Tyler with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing (two counts), first-degree reckless endanger, terroristic threatening (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $28,000 secured bond.